Police seeking suspect in Billings casino armed robbery

casino robbery suspect.png
courtesy Billings police
Posted at 5:31 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 19:31:43-05

Billings police are seeking the public's help finding a suspect in a Dec. 4 armed robbery of the Treasure Cove Casino at 909 S. 32nd St. W.

The suspect is a man, between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, with dirty blonde hair with freckles in his late 20s to early 30s.

He was covered up with clothing, mask and gloves, wearing white and black tennis shoes, possibly Jordan brand.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 award for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Call Billings Police Det. Steve Hallam at 406-247-8685 with any information.


