Police seeking suspect in Billings armed robbery

Posted at 9:15 AM, May 14, 2022
Billings police responded to an attempted armed robbery at a West End business early Saturday morning.

A man threatened an employee around 2:50 a.m. in the area of 780 S. 29th St. W., which is near the Famous Dave's restaurant, with a baseball bat but left with no money, police said in a tweet.

The suspect was around 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 pounds wearing all black clothing, according to police.

The investigation continues.

This latest incident is the second bat-related armed robbery investigated by Billings police within the last week. Early Wednesday morning, a suspect threatened an employee with a bat at the Holiday convenience store and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

That suspect was described at 5 feet 7 inches tall in his 20s, wearing a black sweatshirt, black beanie and light-colored pants.

Police have given no indication the two incidents are related.

