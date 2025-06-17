Watch Now
Police search for suspect in Stillwater County

COLUMBUS - Law enforcement in Stillwater County is searching for a suspect who eluded officers following a high-speed pursuit.

Columbus police said on social media that the incident began shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday when city officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a black Cadillac.

The driver of the vehicle fled at a high speed and officers pursued it as the vehicle headed north into the county and eventually wrecked in a field between Big Lake and Grass Lake Refuge.

The suspect fled on foot and has not been apprehended.

The suspect is described as wearing a white t-shirt and blue pants and is "more than likely very muddy," police said.

Anyone who sees someone matching this description should not approach and call 911 or 322-5326 and notify the Stillwater County Dispatch Center, the post states.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

