Police search for suspect after high-speed chase from Laurel to Billings

BILLINGS - Police were actively searching for a man suspected of stealing a car before leading officers on a high-speed chase from Laurel to Billings early Friday morning.

The suspect remains at large after crashing the stolen vehicle at 15th Street West and Avenue E near Allies in Aging in Billings, according to police.

The incident began in Laurel just after 1 a.m. when Laurel police attempted to pull over a suspected stolen vehicle. The driver fled, prompting a multi-agency chase involving Montana Highway Patrol troopers and Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies.

The suspect led all four agencies through the area before hitting a telephone pole and fleeing on foot. Officers confirmed the vehicle was stolen.

No injuries were reported during the chase. Police continue their active search for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

