3 dead in Billings shooting

Update 10:20 p.m.

Three people were killed in a shooting Wednesday night on Billings South Side.

Billings police responded to the 4600 block of Murphy Avenue around 8:35 p.m. to a report of gunshots.

Police said in a tweet that all three were found dead at the scene.

Police did not say if any arrests were made.

This a developing story. Check back for details.

22-74125 10/19/22 @ 2035 BPD responded to reports of gunshots in the 4600 blk of Murphy Ave. 3 subjects were located deceased. Detectives on scene, investigation ongoing. No threat to the public -Sgt Mansur — BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) October 20, 2022

(first report) Billings police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting of multiple people at a South Side residence.

A large police presence was on the 4600 block of Murphy Avenue near the corner of Calhoun Lane around 9 p.m. for the incident.

Billings police told MTN News that they responded to a report of gunshots and found a "rapidly evolving scene."

Medical personnel were treating multiple people at one residence, according to police, though law enforcement did not know the extent of the injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.