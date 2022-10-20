Watch Now
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

3 dead in Billings shooting

For more coverage of Montana and the Billings area, visit our website: www.ktvq.com
bpd south side shooting.jpg
Posted at 9:23 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 00:31:10-04

Update 10:20 p.m.

Three people were killed in a shooting Wednesday night on Billings South Side.

Billings police responded to the 4600 block of Murphy Avenue around 8:35 p.m. to a report of gunshots.

Police said in a tweet that all three were found dead at the scene.

Police did not say if any arrests were made.

This a developing story. Check back for details.

(first report) Billings police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting of multiple people at a South Side residence.

A large police presence was on the 4600 block of Murphy Avenue near the corner of Calhoun Lane around 9 p.m. for the incident.

Billings police told MTN News that they responded to a report of gunshots and found a "rapidly evolving scene."

Medical personnel were treating multiple people at one residence, according to police, though law enforcement did not know the extent of the injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App