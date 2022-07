Multiple police vehicles responded to an apparent shooting at the Lewis and Clark Inn in downtown Billings Friday afternoon.

A large police presence was spotted in the parking lot of the motel on First Avenue North around 4 p.m., and police put up crime tape and blocked off the area around the motel.

A Billings firefighter confirmed to MTN News that a shooting had occurred but had no other details.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.