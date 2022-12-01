Police investigating unspecified threat against Billings West High

Police are investigating an unspecified threat at Billings West High School found on a bathroom stall.
Police said in a tweet Wednesday that school staff reported a drawing of a swastika on a bathroom stall that included an "active threat" toward the school on Dec. 7.
Police gave no specifics on the threat but said the investigation is active.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
West High threat. School staff became aware of a Swastika drawn on a bathroom stall with a threat towards Billings West High on Dec 7th. Active BPD investigation on going. No suspect info at this time.— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) December 1, 2022
Sgt Chaney