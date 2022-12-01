Watch Now
Police investigating unspecified threat against Billings West High

Threat stated for Dec. 7
Posted at 5:57 PM, Nov 30, 2022
Police are investigating an unspecified threat at Billings West High School found on a bathroom stall.

Police said in a tweet Wednesday that school staff reported a drawing of a swastika on a bathroom stall that included an "active threat" toward the school on Dec. 7.

Police gave no specifics on the threat but said the investigation is active.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

