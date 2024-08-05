Police investigating 'suspicious death' in south Billings

Billings police said they are investigating a "suspicious death" at the 4200 block of Carlton Avenue Southwest Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a residence in south Billings near Ponderosa Elementary School to perform a welfare check and found the person inside dead, according to Lt Matt Lennick.

Lennick wrote on social media that some of the circumstances of the scene are suspicious, so the department's investigations team is taking over the investigation.

The Billings police crime scene van is at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.