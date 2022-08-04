Watch Now
Police investigating suspected hit-and-run in Billings

Posted at 11:40 AM, Aug 04, 2022
Billings police are investigating a suspected hit-and-run early Thursday morning in central Billings.

Police said in a tweet that a 50-year-old was intentionally struck by a silver passenger car just after 1:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of Central Avenue near Buck's Bar.

The vehicle fled, and the victim was taken to the hospital with what police say were life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

