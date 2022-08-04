Police investigating suspected hit-and-run in Billings

Billings police are investigating a suspected hit-and-run early Thursday morning in central Billings.
Police said in a tweet that a 50-year-old was intentionally struck by a silver passenger car just after 1:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of Central Avenue near Buck's Bar.
The vehicle fled, and the victim was taken to the hospital with what police say were life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
22-53524 0134 hrs. Vehicular Assault near the 1500 block of Central Ave. 50 yr old Vic was intentionally struck by a silver passenger car near the business. The suspect vehicle fled. Vic transported to hospital w/ life threatening injuries. Investigation ongoing. Sgt Peterson— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) August 4, 2022