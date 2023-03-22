Police investigating shooting in central Billings

Billings police are investigating a shooting in central Billings Tuesday night.
Officers received a call around 5:40 p.m. that a man had been shot on the 1300 block of Avenue F, according to social media post by Sgt. Benjamin Beck.
Police found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said all parties were accounted, but no one has been arrested.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Shooting, 3/21/23, 1740hrs 1300 Ave F, 23-18080. Ofc's sent to 1300 blk of Ave F for a report of a male who had been shot. 38 y/o male located with gunshot wound to abdomen. Male taken to hospital for his inj's. All parties accounted for. Det's notified and en-route. Sgt Beck— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) March 22, 2023