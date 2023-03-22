Police investigating shooting in central Billings

Billings police are investigating a shooting in central Billings Tuesday night.

Officers received a call around 5:40 p.m. that a man had been shot on the 1300 block of Avenue F, according to social media post by Sgt. Benjamin Beck.

Police found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said all parties were accounted, but no one has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.