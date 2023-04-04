Police investigating North Billings stabbing

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries from a stabbing Monday night on the 700 block of North 24th Street, Billings police said on social media.
Police responded to the call around 4:30 p.m.
The woman was discovered with several stab wounds and taken to a local hospital, police said.
No one has been arrested. Detectives are on the scene.
