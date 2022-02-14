Police investigating murder-suicide at Great Falls hotel

GREAT FALLS — Police are investigating the circumstances of a murder-suicide that happened in Great Falls on Sunday.

Officers responded to the Extended Stay America hotel at 800 River Drive South at about 4:10 p.m. after receiving a call that appears to have come from within a hotel room.

When they arrived, officers found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Officers secured the scene and ensured the safety of other hotel guests.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries

The names of the two people have not yet been released.

At this point, there is no word on which person was responsible for the deaths, nor the relationship between the two.

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release on Monday that the incident was isolated to the hotel room and there appears to be no threat to the community.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to Detective Burrow at 406-781-8912, logon to https://www.p3tips.com, or send a private message to the Great Falls Police Department via its Facebook page .