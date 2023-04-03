Police investigating hoax 'SWATTING' calls at Cody schools

Authorities in Cody are investigating an apparent "SWATTING" hoax call at Cody schools Monday morning.

Cody police and Park County sheriff's deputies responded to both Cody middle and high schools around 9:43 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of shots fired and multiple victims at both places, Cody police said in a news release.

Law enforcement quickly determined the calls were a hoax but conducted a walk through and security checks at both schools as a precaution, police said.

SWATTING is when a caller makes a false emergency call with the goal of bringing an armed SWAT to a specific address. It's not a new phenomenon, but Cody police noted the practice is increasing nationwide.

Similar calls were made Monday to other schools across Wyoming, according to Cody police.

“We cannot allow the people that make these types of hoax calls put the students, staff and police officers at risk or undermine the learning environment and emotional well-being of our students. We intend to forward this information to our State and Federal Law Enforcement partners to determine if this call was connected to any other similar calls," Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker said in a written statement.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, or any similar SWATTING incidents, call the Cody Police Department at (307)527-8700.