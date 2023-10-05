Watch Now
Police investigate string of shootings in Billings Heights

Posted at 6:47 AM, Oct 05, 2023
BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is investigating a string of shootings early Thursday in the Billings Heights.

Police said on social media that shortly after 1 a.m. officers responded to several reports of shots being fired near the 1400 block of Lake Elmo Drive. As officers were checking the area they were advised that a residence in the 1300 block of Lake Elmo Drive had been shot.

"Officers located numerous shell casings near the residence," police stated. "A 66-year-old male victim had been standing in the window that had been shot at but he was not injured."

After the shooting, a male suspected reportedly crossed the street and pointed a firearm at a victim after the suspect was caught in the victim's truck, the post states. The suspect caused minor damage to an apartment building by breaking out a window before fleeing the area on foot.

No injuries were reported.

