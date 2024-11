BILLINGS - Police are investigating a stabbing at the Billings Skate Park.

Police said on social media the stabbing at the downtown park was reported Sunday at about 9:30 p.m.

A 21-year-old man was stabbed in the skate park parking lot, police said. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Incident does not appear to be random, and other parties involved have been tentatively identified," police said.

No other information was immediately released.