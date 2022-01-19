Police investigate Billings shooting

BILLINGS - A shooting early Wednesday in Billings sent one man to the hospital.
Police said the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. near the 200 block of South 27th Street. Officers located a 32-year-old male victim at a separate location who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to the hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and no other information was immediately released, including whether a suspect has been identified.
