Police in Billings arrest suspects allegedly shooting guns out of a car

BILLINGS — The Billings Police Department said on Twitter early Sunday that two of three suspects allegedly shooting guns from a car were arrested.

Sergeant Brad Mansur said in the tweet at 12:51 a.m. on Sunday that there were "numerous" reports from all over town of a black car shooting guns out of it.

An officer reportedly witnessed at least one shot fired from the vehicle before a short pursuit that ended in a crash and a foot chase.

The tweet said two of three suspects were caught. A stolen handgun and an AR-style rifle were recovered.

No further details were available. We will update you if we get more information.