Police in Billings arrest suspects allegedly shooting guns out of a car

BILLINGS — The Billings Police Department said on Twitter early Sunday that two of three suspects allegedly shooting guns from a car were arrested.
Sergeant Brad Mansur said in the tweet at 12:51 a.m. on Sunday that there were "numerous" reports from all over town of a black car shooting guns out of it.
An officer reportedly witnessed at least one shot fired from the vehicle before a short pursuit that ended in a crash and a foot chase.
The tweet said two of three suspects were caught. A stolen handgun and an AR-style rifle were recovered.
No further details were available. We will update you if we get more information.
22-35350 Numerous reports all over town of a black car driving around shooting guns out of it. Officer witnessed veh. shoot at least 1 round. Short pursuit ending in a crash and foot chase. 2 of 3 suspects caught. 1 stolen handgun, 1 AR style rifle recovered. Sgt Mansur— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) May 29, 2022