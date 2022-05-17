Police arrest suspect in 2 recent armed casino robberies in Billings

Billings police said Tuesday they've arrested a man they suspect was involved in two separate armed casino robberies earlier this month.

Mason Prudhomme, 31 of the Billings area, is facing two possible robbery charges, Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said in a news release.

On May 8, police responded to a report of a robbery at the Maverick Casino at 710 14th St. W. A man had entered the casino wearing a mask and black hoodie, gave the teller saying he had a gun and asking for money, then left with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

Three days later, on May 11, another robbery was reported, this time at the Holiday convenience store at 745 Grand Ave. Police said the suspect threatened an employee with a baseball bat and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.