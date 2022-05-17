Watch
Police arrest suspect in 2 recent armed casino robberies in Billings

120720 BILLINGS POLICE CAR.jpg
Q2 News / Mitch Lagge
A Billings police car blocks an intersection on Broadwater Avenue in Billings in July 2020.
120720 BILLINGS POLICE CAR.jpg
Posted at 4:54 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 18:54:40-04

Billings police said Tuesday they've arrested a man they suspect was involved in two separate armed casino robberies earlier this month.

Mason Prudhomme, 31 of the Billings area, is facing two possible robbery charges, Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said in a news release.

On May 8, police responded to a report of a robbery at the Maverick Casino at 710 14th St. W. A man had entered the casino wearing a mask and black hoodie, gave the teller saying he had a gun and asking for money, then left with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

Three days later, on May 11, another robbery was reported, this time at the Holiday convenience store at 745 Grand Ave. Police said the suspect threatened an employee with a baseball bat and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

