Police arrest man suspected of setting van fires outside Billings Senior High

Billings police have arrested a man on suspicion of setting fire to two vans outside Billings Senior High School Sunday.

Calder Stradman, 33, was arrested Tuesday night and booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility, Billings police Lt. Matt Lennick wrote on the department's social media.

He is facing possible charges of felony criminal mischief, theft, arson and a probation violation, according to Lennick.

Two vans used by the school's special education students for transport to vocational opportunities were destroyed in the fires, which police believe were set in botched attempt to siphon gasoline. Police said they were looking for two persons of interest connected to the fires.

Estimated damage to the vans was $20,000.

Police are continuing to investigatea separate vehicle fire set the same night just blocks away in front of the HRDC building.