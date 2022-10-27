Phone scam involving U.S. Marshals Service hits Billings area

BILLINGS - The U.S. Marshals Service has issued a warning to Billings area residents of a phone scam involving the federal law enforcement agency.

In a press release issued Thursday, the agency said it wants to make the public aware of a new imposter phone scam involving individuals claiming to be acting U.S. Marshal Timothy Horung.

The press release states that scam callers seek information from those who answer the calls.

"The U.S. Marshals Service would never ask for credit/debit or gift card number, banking routing numbers, or ask for funds to be wired for any purpose," Hornung said in the press release.

Anyone in the Billings area receiving a call from people claiming to be federal authorities, specifically the U.S. Marshal, is advised to call the Clark of Court's office of the U.S. District Court in your area and verify a court order, the press release states. If an order does not exist then it is likely a scam call.

The agency provided these additional tips about potential scams:

- Do not divulge personal or financial information to unknown people over the phone.

- Report scam phone calls to the Federal Trade Commission

