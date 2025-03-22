Watch Now
Pedestrian seriously injured by hit-and-run in Billings

BILLINGS — A woman was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries after being hit by a driver in Billings early Saturday.

Police said on a social media the incident happened at 8:32 a.m. in the 2800 block of Manhattan Drive when a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

Police said officers located the suspect vehicle and detained three individuals.

The driver, 20-year-old Kiana Spottedhorse, faces charges of with assault with a weapon.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was transported to a local hospital due to life-threatening injuries sustained in the accident.

