Watch Now
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Park County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in camper as homicide

park co sheriff badge.jpg
Park County Sheriff's Office
park co sheriff badge.jpg
Posted at 1:48 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 15:56:13-04

Authorities are investigating a body found Monday morning in a camper near Emigrant as a homicide.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, his office responded to a report of a body discovered in a camper in the 1300 block of East River Road.

The sheriff’s office is investigating this as a homicide. Bichler released no other details, including identification of the body or the manner of death.

The public is advised to contact the sheriff’s office with any information regarding the incident at 406-222-2050.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App