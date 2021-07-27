Park County escapee arrested Tuesday morning

LIVINGSTON - A Park County jail inmate who overpowered an officer Sunday and escaped was arrested Tuesday morning.

According to the Park County Sheriff's Office, Jordon Earl Linde, 34, was arrested without incident at about 10:15 a.m. Linde was being taken back to the Park County Detention Center, but no other information was released about the circumstances of the arrest.



Linde escaped custody on Sunday at about 11 a.m. when he overpowered a detention officer and took his sidearm and vehicle keys. Linde was described by authorities as armed and dangerous.

