BILLINGS — Over a dozen veteran headstones at Billings Mountview Cemetery were destroyed by a driver around 10 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the cemetery supervisor, Brandon Schmidt.

Thirteen headstones were ran over and several other headstones were damaged. It is unclear if the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A police report has been filed with Billings Police Department.

MTN reached out to BPD and have yet to hear back.