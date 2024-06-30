Watch Now
One person injured in Billings shooting

Two suspects arrested and charged
Posted at 5:52 PM, Jun 30, 2024

BILLINGS — One person was injured and two others arrested in a shooting early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at 2207 Central Avenue.

Billings Police say on social media that the call originally came in as an assault, but once arriving on scene, detectives determined a shooting had occurred.

Two suspects fled on foot, but were later arrested and charged.

It is not yet known what charges those two suspects face.

The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and the case remains under investigation.

