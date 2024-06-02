One man sent to hospital after being stabbed near High Tide Casino

BILLINGS — One man is in the hospital and a woman in jail after a stabbing on Billings West End.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the High Tide Casino at 5435 Midland Road around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Billings Police Sgt. Benjamin Beck says the victim, an adult male, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Billings Hospital.

Police found the suspect, 32-year-old Delanie Laforge, at a nearby hotel and arrested her.

Officers also detained two others.

Laforge was arrested for assault with a weapon, DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation remains on-going and police say they obtained video of the entire incident.