One dead after shooting in Hamilton Friday night

Posted at 2:38 PM, Feb 27, 2021
HAMILTON — One man is dead after a shooting that took place Friday night in Hamilton.

Around 10 p.m., police officers responded to a report that a man had been shot on North Sixth Street, according to Hamilton Police Chief Ryan Oster.

When they arrived at the scene, they located a deceased man inside a residence.

Chief Oster said a preliminary investigation shows several occupants of the residence knew each other, and one of them fatally shot the victim.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no indication of a general public safety risk at this time, according to Chief Oster.

No further details, including the identification of the victim or the others involved in the shooting, were immediately available. We will update you if we get more information.

