Officer-involved shooting and fatality reported in Blaine County

GREAT FALLS — Fort Belknap officials have confirmed that a person died after being shot by a police officer on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

A news release says that a Fort Belknap police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the early morning hours in the Hays area.

The person driving the vehicle reportedly did not stop, resulting in a chase.

The news release says that when the chase ended, the suspect was "reported to have been uncooperative and exhibited a weapon, resulting in an officer-involved shooting and fatality of the suspect."

At this point, Fort Belknap officials have not released the name of the person who died, nor the names of any of the officers involved.

Investigating agencies include the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.

We will update you when we get more information.

