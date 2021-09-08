Watch
North Dakota trooper shoots Billings man following pursuit

Posted at 9:37 AM, Sep 08, 2021
The North Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting that one of their troopers was involved in a shooting Tuesday night at approximately 8:18 p.m. after pursuing a vehicle traveling east on Interstate 94 near Mandan.

The pursuit ended with the trooper firing his duty weapon which resulted in the death of the vehicle’s lone occupant, a 45-year-old man from Billings, Montana.

A firearm was recovered from the vehicle.

The trooper was assisting Morton County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were responding to a call regarding a reckless driver.

The incident is under investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI). The trooper has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation by BCI and review by the Morton County State’s Attorney, which is standard practice and department policy following an officer-involved shooting.

A press conference is planned for 3:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the North Dakota Capitol Building.

