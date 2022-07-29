Murder suspect arrested in Missoula

MISSOULA - A man is being held on a deliberate homicide charge in the Missoula jail.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold reports that 43-year-old James Garrison was arrested Thursday.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 2400 block of Agnes Avenue for a report of an unattended death shortly before 9 a.m.

Arnold says patrol officers at the scene determined that the death was suspicious.

Detectives responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Garrison was then taken into custody. He is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.

The case remains under investigation and no further details were released at this time.