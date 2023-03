MARION - Law enforcement is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday in Flathead County.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said the death occurred at Moose Crossing in Marion.

All parties involved in the incident remained at the scene.

The body of the person who was killed is being sent to the Montana Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately released.

- Kiana Wilson contributed to this report