Murder investigation launched after elderly Montana woman dies

MISSOULA - A murder investigation has been launched after an 88-year-old woman was found dead Sunday in Clinton.
Missoula County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith said deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 5600 block of Donovan Creek Road in Clinton shortly after 12 p.m.
Law enforcement arrived and found 88-year-old Delphine A. Farmer unresponsive.
Farmer was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
Smith said a homicide investigation is now underway and additional details will be released as they become available.
There is no public safety risk as a result of this incident.