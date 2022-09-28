Murder investigation launched after elderly Montana woman dies

MISSOULA - A murder investigation has been launched after an 88-year-old woman was found dead Sunday in Clinton.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith said deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 5600 block of Donovan Creek Road in Clinton shortly after 12 p.m.

Law enforcement arrived and found 88-year-old Delphine A. Farmer unresponsive.

Farmer was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Smith said a homicide investigation is now underway and additional details will be released as they become available.

There is no public safety risk as a result of this incident.