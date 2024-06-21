Muntzer sentencing delayed while Supreme Court hears related Jan. 6 case

HELENA — The sentencing of Dillon businessman Hank Muntzer for his actions during the U.S. Capitol Riot on January 6, 2021, is delayed pending a U.S. Supreme Court decision.

In February, Munzter was convicted of felony civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding. He was also found guilty on misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Muntzer was set to be sentenced on Thursday, June 20.

Department of Justice Exhibit

Another Jan. 6 defendant, Joseph Fischer, has appealed his conviction of obstruction of an official proceeding to the U.S. Supreme Court. The high court is currently deliberating the case, and several other Jan. 6 cases are on hold until the Supreme Court makes its ruling.

Hundreds of people have been charged with obstruction of an official proceeding connected to Jan 6. The majority, like Muntzer, have been charged with or convicted of additional charges.

Fischer’s attorneys argue the charge should be dropped because Congress recessed at 2:20 p.m. that day and Fischer entered the Capitol building at 3:25 p.m.

Muntzer entered the Capitol building at approximately 2:44 p.m. Video evidence shows him walking through the building and showed him confronting officers in the Rotunda with other rioters.

According to Capitol Police, shortly after 3:00 p.m. that day efforts were made to clear the Rotunda of rioters. Video evidence submitted at trial showed Muntzer with the remaining crowd resisting to leave in the Rotunda.

Muntzer exited the Capitol building around 3:22 p.m., spending more than a half hour in total in the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

MTN Viewer Hank Muntzer's store in Dillon

FBI identified Muntzer following social media posts and interviews he had done. He was arrested by the FBI on Jan. 18, 2021.

