Multiple people shot at residence in northern Wyoming, sheriff says

Multiple people were shot, including at least one fatally, at a residence in the northern Wyoming town of Byron Monday.

Big Horn, Wyo., County Sheriff Ken Blackburn wrote on social media received a call of shot fired inside the home on the south side of Byron at 1:30 p.m.

Law enforcement immediately secured the residence upon arrival and found multiple gunshot-wound victims inside, both alive and dead, according to Blackburn. He did not specify how many people were killed and how many were wounded.

Multiple people were taken to North Big Horn Hospital about seven miles away in Lovell for emergency care.

The sheriff's office, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Lovell Police Department all responded. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations is assisting in processing the scene.

Blackburn wrote that he believes there is no active threat in Big Horn County.

None of the victims were identified.