'Multiple people' arrested following early morning downtown Billings fights

Police arrested "multiple people" following a series of fights in downtown Billings early Sunday morning.

Billings police said on social media that officers were called to the 200 block of North Broadway around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a fight.

Officers tried to stop the fight, but multiple other fights broke out, moving into the streets and blocking the road, according to police.

Multiple people were arrested, and the area was eventually cleared, according to police.

Billings police said MSU Billings police, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation.