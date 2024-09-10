I-90 lanes reopen in Lockwood after suspect rams multiple vehicles in Billings

Update 4:55 p.m.

Traffic on eastbound Interstate 90 in Lockwood has reopened after police arrested a hit-and-run driver who struck multiple vehicles in town, including two Billings police vehicles.

The suspect was apprehended near the Johnson Lane interchange after pursuing Billings police performed a PIT maneuver, which is when a patrol car bumps a suspect vehicle in an attempt to force a stop, Billings police said on social media.

The incident began at 2:43 p.m. when Billings police officers responded to a report of the suspect allegedly intentionally ramming a Billings police patrol vehicle on Midland Road.

Police said the suspect fled the area and allegedly struck civilian vehicles at South Billings Boulevard and Simpson Street and State Avenue and Ninth Avenue South.

Officers located the vehicle getting onto the interstate at the South 27th Street exit heading east and attempted a stop.

Billings police and Montana Highway Patrol troopers eventually forcibly stopped the vehicle and took the driver, who was not identified, into custody.

