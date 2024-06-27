Watch Now
MSU Billings placed under brief lockdown as police search for suspect in off-campus threat

Posted at 3:20 PM, Jun 27, 2024

The MSU Billings campus went into a brief lockdown Thursday while police were searching for a suspect who reportedly threatened an employee of a nearby Poly Drive business with a knife.

The university said police received the report of the man traveling on foot near campus and initiated the lockdown at 1:48 p.m.

Police with both the university and the city cleared both the library and the liberal arts building but did not find the suspect, according to MSUB. A search was then conducted through the rest of the university grounds, and the suspect was not found.

The lockdown was lifted and an all-clear alert issued at 2:06 p.m.

Police are still searching for the suspect. He was wearing a grey shirt and stood 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighed 150 pounds, according to the university.

