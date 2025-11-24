Montana wildlife officials seek info after black bear cub shot

STEVENSVILLE — Montana wildlife officials are looking for the public's help as they investigate the recent shooting death of a black bear cub.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks game wardens are seeking information after the animal was found shot and left to waste on U.S. Forest Service land west of Stevensville in the area of Silverthorn Creek off the St. Mary Peak Road.

The black bear cub was found on Sunday, Nov. 23, and is believed to have been killed between Nov. 20 and Nov. 22. A FWP biologist confirmed it was a young-of-the-year black bear cub.

A news release notes it's "unlawful to harvest black bear cubs, defined as a bear less than one year old. It is also unlawful to harvest a female bear with cubs."

Anyone with possible tips about the incident is asked to contact Bitterroot area game warden Shane Yaskus at 406-240-0764.

Visit tipmont.mt.gov for more information on reporting natural resource crimes. You may be eligible for a reward.

