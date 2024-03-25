Watch Now
Montana Tech associate athletic director arrested on drug charges

Posted at 11:03 AM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 15:06:57-04

BUTTE — A high-level member of Montana Tech’s Athletic Department was arrested and faces charges alleging illegal drug distribution in Butte.

Executive Associate Athletic Director Nicholas Bowsher was arrested Wednesday in connection with criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, criminal possession of drugs with intent to distribute, use or possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center jail roster.

Nicholas Bowsher

Bowsher remains jailed Monday on $500,000 bond.

According to Montana Tech’s website, Bowsher began working at Montana Tech in 2011 as the HPER Complex manager and sports information director. He was promoted to his current position in 2016.

Developing story. Check back for updates.

