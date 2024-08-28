Montana State Prison inmate charged with attempted sexual assault of corrections officer

DEER LODGE — A Montana State Prison inmate accused of attacking a corrections officer was charged Tuesday in Powell County District Court with two felony crimes.

Bradley Crisman pleaded not guilty to aggravated kidnapping and attempted sexual intercourse without consent. His alleged accomplice, Michael Spell, had his arraignment postponed because he had not spoken with his attorney before the hearing.

Crisman and Spell are accused of working together on June 8 to force a female corrections officer into a cell while Crisman allegedly tried to rape her, according to charging documents.

The female corrections officer was able to fight off Crisman and subdue him while other corrections officers quickly responded and apprehended Spell.

Spell also faces charges of aggravated kidnapping and attempted sexual intercourse without consent by accountability. Spell’s new arraignment date has not been set.

Both Crisman and Spell remain in custody at Montana State Prison.

Spell is serving a 100-year sentence for his role in the kidnapping and murder of Sidney school teacher Sherry Arnold in 2012. Crisman is serving 75 years for assaulting a real estate agent in Great Falls in 2012.

