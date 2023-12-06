Montana sheriff admits hunting violations for illegal deer kill

HYSHAM - Treasure County Sheriff Will Seastrom pleaded guilty and was sentenced Tuesday for two hunting violations involving the illegal killing of a mule deer buck.

Seastrom admitted in Treasure County Justice Court to the charges of hunting or killing over limit, and license, permit or tag offenses, according to court records. He was ordered to pay a total of $870 in fines and his hunting, fishing and trapping privileges in the state were suspended for two years.

According to the court records, Seastrom was issued the citations on Nov. 17 by a Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game warden. Seastrom "purposely and knowingly shot a (mule deer) buck after he already shot a (white-tailed) buck," the citation states. "He placed his general tag on his (white-tailed) buck then used his wife's general license on the second buck."

The other citation states Seastrom "took possession of his wife's general license and then shot a second buck after he already killed one buck and tagging it with his general license."

A message left for Seastrom on Wednesday morning was not immediately returned. Seastrom was elected to the sheriff's position last year.