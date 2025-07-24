Montana man pleads not guilty to 52 counts of sexual abuse of children

BUTTE - A Butte man faces more than 50 felony charges in connection with uploading sexually explicit images and videos of children. If convicted, he faces up to 100 years in prison on each charge.

Bryson Leggitt pleaded not guilty in Butte District Court to 52 counts of sexual abuse of children.

Charging documents allege he uploaded 52 images or videos of partially or fully naked girls under the age of 16. Some depicted girls allegedly younger than 12 years old and 10 years old, according to court documents.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 100 years in prison with parole eligibility only after 25 years served.

Leggitt was arrested in June. During Leggitt’s arraignment, Judge Frank Joseph continued his $1 million bond and remanded him to jail.