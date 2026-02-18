Montana man arrested for DUI after driving to sheriff's office to pay alcohol-related fine

PHILIPSBURG — A 25-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence after driving to the Granite County Courthouse and the sheriff's office to pay an open container fine and make a complaint.

While the man was waiting for assistance at the sheriff's office, Sheriff Rico Barkell noticed he appeared to be intoxicated.

When asked if he had driven to the office, the man replied "yes," according to a Granite County Sheriff's Office social media post.

"The male then received a 'proper scolding,' which may have involved some strong words," the post states.

When asked about his alcohol consumption, the man replied in slurred speech that he had consumed "two drinks" and smoked two bowls of marijuana that day.

The man agreed to a preliminary breath test, which showed a result three times over the legal limit. Deputies also discovered an open container in his vehicle.

The man was charged with aggravated DUI and open container violation, "a fine he had paid minutes earlier while being intoxicated," according to the social media post.

The post continues:

"As a public service announcement, if you drive to the Sheriff’s Office intoxicated (alcohol or drugs), you will be arrested for DUI. If you drive here with a suspended or no license, you will get a ticket. If you enter the Sheriff's Office with a warrant, you will be arrested.

If you decide to drink excessively or smoke marijuana, DO NOT DRIVE. Call for a ride, the Sheriff’s Office will be happy to help. If you live in one of our county towns, please walk if you are able; in all of our towns, you can walk across in 15-20 mins. Stupidity is not an excuse!"