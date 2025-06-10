Montana FWP seeking suspect in self-pay station break-ins at Ballantine fishing site

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wardens are seeking help identifying a man who broke into the self-pay station at Voyager's Rest fishing access site near Ballantine at the end of May.

The agency said the man, pictured above, tried to break into the station twice. The first was on the evening of May 29, and the second was on the morning of May 30.

The suspect is believed to be associated with a dark-colored Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Anyone with information on the incident, particularly the suspect's identity, should visit tipmont.mt.gov to provide details or contact Billings area game warden Jake Barzen at 406-409-1987.

Those who report information may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.