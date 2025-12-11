Miles City police search for armed robbery suspects

MILES CITY - Miles City police are searching for suspects behind an armed robbery at a vape shop that occurred just before midnight.

In a release, officers say they were called to a possible burglary taking place at Twisted Vapes, with a report of possible shots fired. When they got there, officers say they saw two people dressed in black running away on foot.

Police remain in the area, looking for those suspects and investigating the scene, confirming that two people entered an unoccupied business, firing a handgun in the process. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Police describe the suspects as two white males in their late teens, again, dressed mostly in black. One was carrying a light colored backpack, and one was wearing a black hoodie with large white lettering on the back.

Residents are asked to avoid the area, lock doors, and call 911 if you see anything suspicious. Police do say there is no indication of a threat to the public, but want residents to remain vigilant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

