Man who swore, yelled, tried to get naked on flight, will pay more than $14K in restitution

A swearing airline passenger who started to strip on a cross-country flight that was diverted to Billings because of his antics will pay $14,500 in restitution, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said in a news release Thursday.

Adam Alexander Williams, who also jumped onto a beverage cart, pleaded guilty in June to interfering with flight attendants and passengers on the Jan. 9 American Airlines flight from Seattle, Washington, to Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the news release.

In a case that earlier caught the attention of the Daily Beast and the New York Post, the 33-year-old from Auburn, Washington, was sentenced to three years of probation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, reports the Daily Montanan. He’s ordered to pay the restitution to the airline.

During the flight, Williams yelled profanities and asked, to no one in particular, “Where is Jasmine Sanders?” the news release said. Jasmine Sanders is a model and fashion influencer nicknamed the “Golden Barbie.”

Williams also jumped out of his window seat over two passengers and onto the beverage cart, and he pushed a flight attendant into a seat and ran down the aisle of the plane, the news release said. After another flight attendant escorted Williams back to his seat, he started swearing again.

Crew members then seated him around a group of U.S. Marines who happened to be on the flight, but the military presence did not quiet him for long.

“Undeterred, Williams began screaming about 10 minutes later while taking off his clothes,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “At that point, to ensure the safety of passengers, the aircraft’s captain diverted the plane to Billings so that Williams could be removed.”

In August, the Federal Aviation Administration published a webpage about preparing to fly called “Wear Sensible Clothing.” It said passengers who do so can reduce their chances of serious injury “in the unlikely event of an emergency.” The first of four bullet points said “Dress to cover as much skin as possible,” but the post is listed under “guidance” and not as policy.

The news release said U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen presided over the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Zeno B. Baucus prosecuted the incident, which was investigated by the FBI and Billings Airport Police.