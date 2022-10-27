Watch Now
Man wanted in Florida for murder arrested in Billings

MTN News
Posted at 1:20 PM, Oct 27, 2022
BILLINGS - A man wanted for the 2018 murder of an elderly man in Florida was arrested recently in Billings.

Juqon Tyrome Douglas, 26, was arraigned Thursday in Yellowstone County District Court on a felony charge of strangulation of a partner or family member for an incident that occurred at a residence in the Heights on Tuesday.

A judge set bond at $500,000 after authorities noted Douglas is wanted on a homicide charge in Florida.

According to the Marianna (Florida) Police Department Facebook page, Douglas is identified as a suspect in the Aug. 20, 2018 shooting death of 92-year-old Chatman Adams, who was found shot to death inside a residence.

Douglas was indicted by a Florida grand Jury in October of that year and an arrest warrant was issued.

In the Billings case, prosecutors said Douglas was arrested Tuesday after officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1200 block of Lake Elmo Drive. Several callers reported that a man was assaulting a woman and there was ongoing yelling and screaming, court records state.

A woman later told officers that Douglas forced his way into her residence and a struggle ensued between them. The woman said Douglas is the father of her two children, court records state.

During the struggle, the woman said Douglas pushed her against a wall, put his hands around her neck and strangled her, then hit her in the face, body and legs.

The struggle continued, the woman said, and when Douglas got to a room where her children were she grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed Douglas in the chest. She said she then grabbed her children and left the apartment.

Officers located Douglas nearby and arrested him. A medical crew advised the wounds on the man's chest were superficial.

Douglas will eventually be extradited to Florida on the murder warrant.

