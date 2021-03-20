Man walks away from Billings pre-release center Friday

Authorities are looking for a man who walked away from a Billings pre-release center Friday night.

Frank Maciel, 30, is 6 feet tall, 220 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black coat, Los Angeles Lakers Baseball Cap with a purple bill, black pants, and black tennis shoes with white soles.

Maciel reportedly walked away from the Alpha House Men's Prerelease Center about 5:54 p.m.

He was sentenced in 2017 for robbery in Missoula County.

Call 911 if you have information about his whereabouts.