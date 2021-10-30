Man suspected of armed robbery at Billings casino and bar

Billings police are searching for a suspect they believe attempted to rob a bar and a casino in Billings Friday.

The suspect first entered the Lucky Lil's casino at 340 15 St. W. at 4:08 p.m. Friday and handed the cashier a note saying he had a gun and demanded money, Billings Police Sgt. Clyde Reid said in a tweet.

The employee refused, and the suspect left, possibly in a car, according to Reid. He was described as a white man with brown hair in his 30s, wearing a white mask.

Less than an hour later, just before 5 p.m., a suspect with the same description entered a bar few blocks away on Broadwater Avenue, Bullwacker's, and used the same method.

In this case, an employee handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police are continuing to investigate.

