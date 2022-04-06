Watch
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Man stabbed near North Park in Billings

sirens generic.png
file photo
Siren
sirens generic.png
Posted at 9:19 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 23:19:12-04

Police responded to a stabbing near North Park in Billings Tuesday night.

A 47-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds on the 800 block of North 22nd Street at 8:40 p.m., about a block north of the park, Billings Police Sgt. Benjamin Beck said in a tweet.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and Beck said police believe the wounds are not life-threatening.

Police do not have any suspects.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader